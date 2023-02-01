V0.3.1 Update - Chapter 6 : The Ferals Plains

Hello dear adventurers of the Wilderness,
Thank you very much for the precious feedback from our backers on the big Christmas update, we have taken them into account and made improvements accordingly !
We also have some new things for you to discover :
/!\ This Update does not ensure compatibility with save files from the previous version. Therefore, you will not be able to run existing savefiles /!\
New features
Chapter 6 : The Ferals Plains
- New quests
- New monsters
- New fights
- New items
General improvements
- The village vazzards are now active
- Addition of the second creatures specific to the Shade
Gameplay changes
Quality of life
- Improvement of the information available from the level-up phase
- Visual improvement of the pause menu
- You can now click anywhere on the event windows to move forward in the story
- Added an ally/enemy color code on NPC character sheets
Balancing
- General balancing of the skills of the vazzards
- Rebalancing of narrative bonuses and maluses
- Weapons requiring 4,5 or 6 Action Points are more powerful
- The traps are more powerful
- The mobs in the first 3 zones have more Life Points
- All villagers have 16 additional basic Life Points
Visual Changes
- The visuals of the Zone 1 and 2 have been reworked.
- New animation to introduce the fights
Accessibility
- Added a setting to disable screenshake effects.
- Added a confirmation window when resetting settings
- Added a confirmation window when the user leaves the settings with unsaved changes
- The Wild Wits Games Team
