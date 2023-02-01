V0.3.1 Update - Chapter 6 : The Ferals Plains



Hello dear adventurers of the Wilderness,

Thank you very much for the precious feedback from our backers on the big Christmas update, we have taken them into account and made improvements accordingly !

We also have some new things for you to discover :

/!\ This Update does not ensure compatibility with save files from the previous version. Therefore, you will not be able to run existing savefiles /!\

New features

Chapter 6 : The Ferals Plains

New quests

New monsters

New fights

New items

General improvements

The village vazzards are now active

Addition of the second creatures specific to the Shade

Gameplay changes

Quality of life

Improvement of the information available from the level-up phase

Visual improvement of the pause menu

You can now click anywhere on the event windows to move forward in the story

Added an ally/enemy color code on NPC character sheets

Balancing

General balancing of the skills of the vazzards

Rebalancing of narrative bonuses and maluses

Weapons requiring 4,5 or 6 Action Points are more powerful

The traps are more powerful

The mobs in the first 3 zones have more Life Points

All villagers have 16 additional basic Life Points

Visual Changes

The visuals of the Zone 1 and 2 have been reworked.

New animation to introduce the fights

Accessibility

Added a setting to disable screenshake effects.

Added a confirmation window when resetting settings

Added a confirmation window when the user leaves the settings with unsaved changes