1.2.1 Patchnotes

Hey!
I can't believe i am working on Pixel Piracy, but here we are!
Just polishing stuff. Read the notes!
- GFX: Added Custom Cursor.
- GFX: Added Frontal Grass and Trees for some variation.
- GFX: Added New Effect when clicking where to go.
- UI: Tooltips are now rendered on top of the game; they are clear now.
- Sound: Improved Buying Item Sound.
- World Map: Added Fog; you can't travel now to distant parts of the map if you don't have map reading.
- Starting: When starting, there is now a 20% chance that you will begin on a barren island.
- Fixed Bug where some Sounds were not playing during Pause Mode.
Changed files in this update