Pixel Piracy update for 1 February 2023

1.2.1 Patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 10451293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

I can't believe i am working on Pixel Piracy, but here we are!

Just polishing stuff. Read the notes!

  • GFX: Added Custom Cursor.
  • GFX: Added Frontal Grass and Trees for some variation.
  • GFX: Added New Effect when clicking where to go.
  • UI: Tooltips are now rendered on top of the game; they are clear now.
  • Sound: Improved Buying Item Sound.
  • World Map: Added Fog; you can't travel now to distant parts of the map if you don't have map reading.
  • Starting: When starting, there is now a 20% chance that you will begin on a barren island.
  • Fixed Bug where some Sounds were not playing during Pause Mode.

