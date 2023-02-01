🔥 01/02/23 Game Update - Permanent PvE 🔥

Hear ye hear ye Dragoneers,

We are pleased to announce that the Outbreak PvE game mode is back as a permanent game mode with more content! From now, both PvP and PvE will grow together and offer players the best of both worlds. But there’s more to this update… Including a Lunar New Year skin and UI upgrades. Read on for all the deets!

PvE updates:

Outbreak game mode added to the permanent slots

New minion types: Blast & Explosive minions

New upgrade: Tower Heal Dragon

Reroll option in the upgrade shop

Other changes:

New PvE daily missions

Class customization UI rework

Community Players Icons (available for free in the shop)

(available for free in the shop) Tutorial tweaked

Shop readability upgrade

Lunar New Year skin (Windguard, Unique)

We know that for PvE to become a continuously enjoyable mode in the long run we would need to add more mobs variety… So behold two new frenemies: the Blast & Bomber minions! 💥

The first one will repel you when flying too close to it when it bursts, protecting its fellow invaders. The second one is more of a wandering bomb that can be useful when killed at the right time and at the right distance…

Watch out for these two and use them wisely to overthrow the Parasite Queen.

We also want to make a deeper upgrade system, starting with the Tower Heal Dragon: an upgrade that gives you a chance to meet a green ethereal dragon at the start of the next wave. If you catch them before they leave the map, your towers will get healed!

Finally we wanted to add an option to avoid frustration of getting unneeded upgrades. From now on, you’ll be able to reroll the shown upgrades! It will only cost you a bit of gold… A fair price for messing with fate! 🔮

Regarding the tutorial, as part of our ongoing efforts to better the new player experience, we have decided to make it shorter and more enjoyable. If you’re new to Century and do play it, let us know your thoughts.

We hope you enjoy the new Windguard skin as well as UI changes. Oh, and of course we did not forget about the long awaited community player icons, now available for free - and whilst they won’t stay forever in the shop, we plan to bring them back throughout the year.

Thank you again for your patience and your feedback! We’ll keep working on additional bug fixes while preparing the arrival of Season 2 and we hope you all enjoy what the skies will bring next! 🌠