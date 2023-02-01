Update Information 2 on 1st February

We have fixed the bugs below:

1.Fixing the bug that players can not quit by using right button of the mouse when clicking on the photo twice in the Prologue.

2.Fixing the bug that the BGM is too loud abnormally when resetting the game [Heartbeat] in the Final Chapter.

【Tips】.

About the final chapter of the puppet theater piece someone ask why not the same as before?

Here is a unified answer: indeed, the optimization of a wave, where a small increase in the puzzle play, before going in is only to see the dialogue, now is as long as the character dragged to the right place, and then put the props in the right place, you can continue the plot ~

Welcome sending an email to provide more problems and feedback (Email: alubastudio@163.com) you can also make a comment under the post, we will reply to you on private message~