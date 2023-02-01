 Skip to content

Towers Deck update for 1 February 2023

Released!

Build 10451087 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

I am more than thrilled to announce that Towers Deck release day is finally here! I cannot wait for you to play it and give your opinion about it in reviews.

What's to come?
In upcoming 2-4 weeks - update with balance tweaks and bug fixes (If needed);
End of April - more content - new character with new cards and its research tree;
End of July - new system - events, after each wave there will be an event with multiple choice that will affect your gameplay in one way or another;
End of October - more content - new Enemies, more cards as well as an additional research level for each character.

Have fun playing!

