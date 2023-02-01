[Complete] February 1, 2023 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://bit.ly/3l3ZHHu
Valentine Rush Crate 2023
February Crate !~
[Now available from Item Mall]
[table]
[tr]
[th]Item Name[/th]
[th]Rarity[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ancient Gold Key[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Extension Stone[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lucky Key Pad[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Cotton[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]The Captain’s Loot[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Re-Packing Ticket[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Premium Re-Packing Ticket[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Crystal[/td]
[td]★★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]GreatStone[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Adventurer’s Pass[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bronze Key[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Silver Key[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Gold Key[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Alloy Grindstone[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Alloy Cloth[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ox Pouch[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Miracle Hammer[/td]
[td]★★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Falcon medal box[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Edelweiss Medal Box[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Winter Beach Clothes Box[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Winter Beach Hat Box[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Winter Fishing Cushion[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Tropical Beach Clothes Box[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Tropical Beach Hat Box[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ophanim’s Ethereal Wings Random Box (EPIC)[/td]
[td]★★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bixi Drake (1st Gen)[/td]
[td]★★[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bixi Drake (2nd Gen)[/td]
[td]★★[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
February Attendance Rewards
[Hourly Giveaway]
Turkey Dish~
Don't miss this out!
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team
Changed files in this update