[Complete] February 1, 2023 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia





For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3l3ZHHu

Valentine Rush Crate 2023



February Crate !~

[Now available from Item Mall]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item Name[/th]

[th]Rarity[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ancient Gold Key[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Extension Stone[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lucky Key Pad[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cotton[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]The Captain’s Loot[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Re-Packing Ticket[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Premium Re-Packing Ticket[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Crystal[/td]

[td]★★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GreatStone[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Adventurer’s Pass[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bronze Key[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver Key[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold Key[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Alloy Grindstone[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Alloy Cloth[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ox Pouch[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Miracle Hammer[/td]

[td]★★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Falcon medal box[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Edelweiss Medal Box[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Winter Beach Clothes Box[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Winter Beach Hat Box[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Winter Fishing Cushion[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Tropical Beach Clothes Box[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Tropical Beach Hat Box[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ophanim’s Ethereal Wings Random Box (EPIC)[/td]

[td]★★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bixi Drake (1st Gen)[/td]

[td]★★[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bixi Drake (2nd Gen)[/td]

[td]★★[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

February Attendance Rewards

[Hourly Giveaway]

Turkey Dish~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team