Mage and Monsters update for 1 February 2023

Patch 2.2.2: Dwarven Construct only damages enemy units

Patch 2.2.2 · Build 10450883

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2.2.2:

  • Dwarven Construct text from “damages all nearby units” to “damages all nearby enemy units”. This unit never did friendly fire damage, so the previous text was incorrect.
  • Made it more clear that you unlock forest challenge when defeating endgame round 5.
  • Fixed various text issues.
  • Now shows once at level 8 that you can move spells around, by clicking and holding down left mouse button on the spell you wish to move.
    -Fixed 1000 Blood Shard achievement sometimes not activating when Blood Shards was set on All.
    -Made it more clear that you can remove the limit on Blood Shards in options.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a unit to survive impending doom.

