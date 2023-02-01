Patch 2.2.2: Dwarven Construct only damages enemy units

Patch 2.2.2:
- Dwarven Construct text from “damages all nearby units” to “damages all nearby enemy units”. This unit never did friendly fire damage, so the previous text was incorrect.
- Made it more clear that you unlock forest challenge when defeating endgame round 5.
- Fixed various text issues.
- Now shows once at level 8 that you can move spells around, by clicking and holding down left mouse button on the spell you wish to move.
-Fixed 1000 Blood Shard achievement sometimes not activating when Blood Shards was set on All.
-Made it more clear that you can remove the limit on Blood Shards in options.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a unit to survive impending doom.
