Steam Deck & Linux version retired

Hello,

Recently Valve checked compatibility with Demetrios on Steam Deck and I was surprised to see it reported as only just "playable" when the game is supposed to have 100% compatibility with gamepads.

It turns out the Steam Deck automatically picks up the native Linux version if there's one, and this version has issues: gamepads don't work correctly and I've got recently some user reports that it has missing libraries on the latest Ubuntu version.

Even if I upgraded my project to the latest GameMaker version (which is a technical challenge), I have realized the latest Linux export in GameMaker doesn't support most gamepads (including Xbox) correctly, which is the reason BROK doesn't have a Linux native build either. (although I still made one available on itch.io)

On the other hand, the Windows version runs perfectly on Linux with Proton, including gamepads and the Steam Deck.

When Demetrios was originally released in 2016, there was no such thing as Proton compatibility.

It doesn't make sense to leave a half broken version that I can't really fix, which also causes compatibility issues with the Steam Deck. In the end my goal is to make sure the game runs the best on all machines.

If for some reason you exclusively want a native Linux version, I am willing to offer itch.io keys where such version still exists (but may only run on old Linux versions)

I have asked for a re-review of the Steam Deck compatibility and will report again after the new results.

Best