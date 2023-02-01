[Announcement] Crossout Art — February 2053

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello!

This month promises to be rich in interesting events. Our February artwork is dedicated to the new season “Polar lights”, which starts at the very beginning of the month and introduces a new faction “Hyperborea” — the first guests from the north in the Valley. New parts and decorations will be waiting for you starting from February 2!

But the “Polar lights” season is not the only interesting event of this month! Visionaries from all corners of the Wasteland are warning of some kind of “red eyes” that keep appearing in their visions more and more often. Stay vigilant, survivors! It seems that the enemy never sleeps.

You can download these and other artworks from the “Wallpapers” section on our official website.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: