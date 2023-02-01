-
Added simple functionality to Mobile Defence Base lights. Red is warning. Green is operational. Blue is upgraded and operational.
-
Quick Game Rules added to the space station.
-
Optimised physics for keep blocks that are part of towers and not walls.
-
Corrected audio spatial settings for various sounds.
-
Implemented first version of the Level Generator. Now armies are randomly generated according to the level parameters set. This creates more gameplay diversity, it also introduces a swinging difficulty level.
Once Upon A Siege update for 1 February 2023
Beta 4.0
