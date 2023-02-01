 Skip to content

Once Upon A Siege update for 1 February 2023

Beta 4.0

  • Added simple functionality to Mobile Defence Base lights. Red is warning. Green is operational. Blue is upgraded and operational.

  • Quick Game Rules added to the space station.

  • Optimised physics for keep blocks that are part of towers and not walls.

  • Corrected audio spatial settings for various sounds.

  • Implemented first version of the Level Generator. Now armies are randomly generated according to the level parameters set. This creates more gameplay diversity, it also introduces a swinging difficulty level.

