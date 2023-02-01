CHAPTER 4, out at last!!

Welcome, everyone, to v 1.7.0 AKA CHAPTER 4 RELEASE!

After two years of work, it's finally here. Finally done! 6 hours of all new gameplay!

Picture the Frodo LOTR meme gif here.

Originally, it was going to be just the one chapter to rule them all, but it grew so large I had to slice it in two! You can see it's still pretty large.

Among other things, Spanish and French translations are up to Chapter 3 now! And there's an update to the Japanese translation for chapters 1 and 2 on the way! Exciting stuff!!

And now for the full update list:

Updated to Ren'py 7.5.3

Switched to GL renderer, so now there are tints, blurs, and all sorts of cool new visual updates!

Updated Eina's sprite majorly, plus a few other bits and pieces in others

Updated a few backgrounds to make them clearer!

I added a couple of new mini scenes around

Added a new bad ending to chapter 3 (dundundundun)

More tracks from Emilio Villalba

Found a (potentially big on older machines) performance bug from the old versions of the diary

The only way to fix it in a save game is to go back to the diary, see a memory and click the button "Skip memory" uh... 50-80 times.

No I found no other way to fix it I'm so sorry

OKAY THAT SHOULD BE ALL

Updated a few typoes in the Spanish version! If you find any typoes in any other version, I would really appreciate it if you could notify me or send a screenshot thehayseedknight(at)gmail.com

After this, all that's left is chapter 5!! Hopefully shorter than this has been, so look forward to that!

Hope you all have fun! I'm gonna go lie down again and see if I stop screaming

(And if you do enjoy it, a review on steam would mean the world to me! Thank you!)

PS. AAAAAAAAAA!!