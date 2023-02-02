 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 2 February 2023

Hotfix 1.0.28.hf1

Build 10450582

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Aston Martin DB5 rim
  • Mercedes exhausts now are available in Car Editor
  • Fixed name of the I6 M119 timing chain
  • Fixed speedometer in Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC
  • Fixed front headlight in Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

