- Fixed Aston Martin DB5 rim
- Mercedes exhausts now are available in Car Editor
- Fixed name of the I6 M119 timing chain
- Fixed speedometer in Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC
- Fixed front headlight in Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 2 February 2023
Hotfix 1.0.28.hf1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
