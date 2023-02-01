【0201】Update

Synergies
Di
(3) Pickups Range +30%
Get Spirit Stone Distance +2
(6) Every 3 seconds to trigger the ground sound, ATK 60, Can Get Projectile Addtion
Infinite Mode
- Upward adjustment of the lower limit of boss movement speed and lowering of the upper limit of demon beast movement speed
- Player lower limit changed to blood 1
- Reduced Bosses attack growth
- Increase the armor of bosses after 20 talismans
- Repair the problem of merit becoming negative, set the upper limit of merit to 990 million
- Repair the problem of infinite amount of monster HP
- Repair the bug that items cannot be picked up in the late endless period
Other
- New feature: Hide Damage Number, Performance Mode, Screen Shake Off
- The effect of Immobility Talisman is increased: no enemy is generated while it is in effect
- Optimize part of the English description
Changed files in this update