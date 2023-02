• 1st boss became easier

• flying (act 4) became easier

• fixed: bug when slimes where vanishiing after a pause

• fixed: some hitboxes

• fixed: bossfight leaderboards

• minor design changes

P.S. Guys, if you see any lind of bug, please report about them. It took so much time to find out there are some bugs (even critical), because they where not appearing on the testing PC.