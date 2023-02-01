Tactical Costume DLC Released

Share · View all patches · Build 10450524 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean players, gear up for an exciting new update!

The "Tactical Gears" DLC is set to take your gameplay to the next level

with a brand new selection of tactical costumes.

Get ready to don the latest in high-tech body armor, complete with advanced suits and cloths.

With these new tactical gears, you'll be able to outmaneuver and outwit your enemies like never before.



























Don't miss out on this must-have addition to your Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean experience.

Available now for purchase!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2304150/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__Tactical_Outfits/

Theres also new update for game:

Camera mode

This mode allowing players enter the screenshot mode to take picture of your character.

Most of the picture above were taken using this features

Right now its still in experimental. If encounter issues, please feel free to give feedbacks

To enter Camera Mode, just press Esc and the camera button available in the menu





Patch Note 26

Added DLC Tactical costumes for purchase

Added new advertisement : KTactical

Added revision for Russian translation

Revamped costume system to allow more type of costumes in the future

Modified costume coloring are now got more options (depends on costume availabilty to color)

Modified skin color tone on brown and pale

Modified Easy level wont have red enemies

Modified Normal level enemy appearance

Thank you and Stay tuned for more~!

Aisam.

