Tactical Costume DLC Released

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean players, gear up for an exciting new update!
The "Tactical Gears" DLC is set to take your gameplay to the next level
with a brand new selection of tactical costumes.
Get ready to don the latest in high-tech body armor, complete with advanced suits and cloths.
With these new tactical gears, you'll be able to outmaneuver and outwit your enemies like never before.
Don't miss out on this must-have addition to your Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean experience.
Available now for purchase!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2304150/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__Tactical_Outfits/
Theres also new update for game:
Camera mode
This mode allowing players enter the screenshot mode to take picture of your character.
Most of the picture above were taken using this features
Right now its still in experimental. If encounter issues, please feel free to give feedbacks
To enter Camera Mode, just press Esc and the camera button available in the menu
Patch Note 26
- Added DLC Tactical costumes for purchase
- Added new advertisement : KTactical
- Added revision for Russian translation
- Revamped costume system to allow more type of costumes in the future
- Modified costume coloring are now got more options (depends on costume availabilty to color)
- Modified skin color tone on brown and pale
- Modified Easy level wont have red enemies
- Modified Normal level enemy appearance
!Attention, new update will broke your costumes configuration. You will be needed to recustomise your appearance!
Thank you and Stay tuned for more~!
Aisam.
