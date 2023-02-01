HELLSEED UPDATE #6: 02-01-2023

Hi guys,

Today we have released an update rich of news and bugfixes.

AUTO USE ITEMS

We have introduced a new game option "Automatic item use". When this option is enabled the player automatically uses an item when needed without being forced to open the inventory and choose what to use. This already happened for keys, now it has been extended to all items (except 1 or 2 that need to be choosen) enabling this option. Now, disabling this option even the keys become non-automatic.



OPTIONS TOOLTIP

We have inserted a tip text for all game options in the general section. Simply place the cursors on a

check box and the tip will appear on the bottom of the screen.



OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

We have disabled another bunch of drawers, panels and, in general, interactive objects that do not contain or do anything useful. This helps the player in finding items and keys.

We have added a new document for helping the player in the final section

There are some items that continue to stay into the inventory even if they are not used any more. Now they are automatically destroyed when no more needed.

BUG FIXED

All the doors haven't the collision on the top. If you launch a chair on top of a door it goes on the other side.

[spoiler]After Toscani discovers the cellar door has been broken If you run faster the the policeman and go in front of him he blocks and never walk (blocking the game). [/spoiler]

Some objects appear again in the scene, even if you already have taken them and put them into inventory, after you load a saved game.

When possesion become high, sometimes, some doors become non-interactve and never returns to be playable, blocking the game.

[spoiler]Some items on high places can be taken even if you do not use the ladder.[/spoiler]

Show indicators option doesn't work well

[spoiler]In the hospital, the demon that follows you until you reach the elevator, if he reach and enters the elevator, sometimes disappears and appears stuck on top of the elevator door.[/spoiler]

other minor bugfixes

That's all for now.

Hoping you are enjoying the game.

Staqy tuned,

PROFENIX STUDIO