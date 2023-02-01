 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Hazard 2 update for 1 February 2023

V1.300 !

Share · View all patches · Build 10450346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry everyone, my bad.
Monitor res issues should now be fixed. (You would not believe how complex the res system is on Windows if a player has multiple monitors of differing sizes)

On a lighter note, we're on 300th update.

Cheers,
Steve.

Changed files in this update

Beat Hazard 2 Content Depot 618741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link