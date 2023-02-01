 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Strix STG update for 1 February 2023

Notice of resumption of development

Share · View all patches · Build 10450265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I sincerely apologize for the lack of notification that development was temporarily suspended.
Development was temporarily suspended due to personal circumstances in the developer's real life, but since the problem was resolved, development will resume.
I apologize for the inconvenience this time.

I have just updated it a little.
Fixed behavior when starting Stage 3 in Practice Mode.
It no longer exits immediately, instead transitioning to a temporary stage.
On the temporary stage, you can play with Cruiser-chan.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2207601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link