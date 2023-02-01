Notice of resumption of development

I sincerely apologize for the lack of notification that development was temporarily suspended.

Development was temporarily suspended due to personal circumstances in the developer's real life, but since the problem was resolved, development will resume.

I apologize for the inconvenience this time.

I have just updated it a little.

Fixed behavior when starting Stage 3 in Practice Mode.

It no longer exits immediately, instead transitioning to a temporary stage.

On the temporary stage, you can play with Cruiser-chan.