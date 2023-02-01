It’s fixed! №71

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the website special section.

Decorations in place

You may have encountered decorations that weren’t properly attached to ground vehicles and were floating mid-air. Turns out, there were several reasons this might have happened.

For example, if we updated the model of the vehicle, in some cases the players had to reattach the decorations for them to display properly. Or, for example, if the player applied additional armour to their vehicle, mounted decorations on top of it, and then removed the modification (with an evil laugh, we bet), the decorations remained where they initially were.

Well, no need to worry that your tank will look weird: we’ve fixed both errors, so the decorations should look exactly as you want them to.

Runaway cursor

Many multiple monitor users reported this issue: when playing in fullscreen mode, the cursor sometimes escaped to the other monitor, and that could prove fatal during heated battles. It happened in sea and helicopter battles when the Alt button was pressed, when the chat was opened, or when you sent or received your teammates’ radio commands.

We’re happy to inform you that the bug has been quashed, and the issue is no more! Now players with multiple monitors should be able to enjoy the battles with no hurdles.

Small boats, beware

Vehicle destructibility is an integral part of War Thunder, and we try to make sure that hits have realistic consequences. And we’ve discovered an exception to this rule: hulls of the smaller boats weren’t breaking when hit by a large calibre shell.

Now we’ve updated hull break parameters of small boats, so beware: hits by large calibre shells are going to tear them apart!

Smart torpedo sights

Great news for captains - we have improved the control over torpedo tubes! Let us tell you in detail!

All torpedo tubes on ships and boats in the game can be divided into three groups according to the fire sectors: fixed torpedo tubes (for example, the German E-boats), tubes on the axis of the ship, able to fire on both sides (for example, the Japanese IJN Shimakaze ), and side torpedo tubes with a traverse sector on the left or right side of the ship (HMS Southampton, Soviet Sverdlov, USS Atlanta, and others).

Previously, the player had to manually select a torpedo tube by pressing a button ("Q" by default). In some cases, this was uncomfortable and could confuse the player in the heat of battle, especially with side-mounted torpedo tubes with a limited traverse sector. We have tried to solve the issue. Instead of switching available torpedo tubes by the button, their sight now switches following the direction of the player’s camera. The Q button now only turns the sight on or off, and the torpedo tube is selected according to the available traverse angles and the direction of the player's view.

For example, if a ship has torpedo tubes on her sides (Kirov, Hipper), you don’t need to press “Q” to choose the torpedo tube on the other side. Just activatall torpedo sides with the “Q” button and turn the camera to the side you want to fire from. The same works with rotating torpedo tubes (like on most destroyers in the game) - the available torpedo tubes will be selected automatically. Ships and boats with fixed torpedo tubes toggle available tubes in the same manner, although in the limited traverse sector.

If a ship has several torpedo tubes on each side, a new tube available to fire from the same side toggles automatically. If a torpedo sight is disabled and the enemy is in the fire sector, the torpedoes fire in salvo by pushing the torpedo fire button.

We hope this improvement will make the torpedo tube control easier and will allow you to better concentrate on the battle. Like it? Share your opinion in the comments!

That’s Not All

You’ll find the full list of improvements in the separate changelog - there are many interesting things there. Frame rate doesn’t drop anymore when the AB-205A-1 discards its rocket tubes, MiG-29’s HUD now shows ammo count of the secondary munitions, and gun funnel no longer follows the player’s view when playing in VR.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Aircraft

AB-205A-1 — a bug has been fixed that caused a FPS drop after empty rocket tubes were discarded (report).

— a bug has been fixed that caused a FPS drop after empty rocket tubes were discarded (report). MiG-29 — ammo count of the secondary munitions has been added to the HUD.

— ammo count of the secondary munitions has been added to the HUD. AGM-12 — a bug has been fixed that caused an underestimated number of fragments when fired from helicopters.

— a bug has been fixed that caused an underestimated number of fragments when fired from helicopters. F-105D — the number of chaff rounds for the AN/ALE-2 pod has been fixed from 16 to 192.

— the number of chaff rounds for the AN/ALE-2 pod has been fixed from 16 to 192. SAAB J-35 (all versions) - controllability at low speed has been improved for the “simplified’ and “mouse aim” control modes.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed where there might be spaces between a 3d decoration and a ground vehicle hull after a model update.

A bug has been fixed where 3D decorations mounted on additional armour remained in air after disabling this modification.

LAV-AD — incorrect description of the commander’s NVD has been corrected (report).

— incorrect description of the commander’s NVD has been corrected (report). Challenger 2 — a bug has been fixed where rubberized sideskirts remained after ERA modules are shot off.

— a bug has been fixed where rubberized sideskirts remained after ERA modules are shot off. ZSU-57-2, WZ305 — a bug has been fixed where there were two identical researchable magazines with AP chambered shells. The BR-281 magazine has been changed to BR-281SP armour piercing solid rounds (report).

— a bug has been fixed where there were two identical researchable magazines with AP chambered shells. The BR-281 magazine has been changed to BR-281SP armour piercing solid rounds (report). OTOMATIC — the tracer has been removed from 76/62 HE-MOM and 76/62 SAPOM rounds (report).

Naval

Hull break parameters of boats have been fixed. Previously the hulls of the smaller boats might not break with a large calibre shell hit.

Interface

A bug that caused the cursor and cannon marker to display jerkily during turret rotation when looking from the player’s view in referee mode has been fixed.

VR

A bug has been fixed where the gun funnel followed the player’s view. Now it is centred in the HUD.

Sound

The reload sounds of all guns in ground vehicles are now brighter and thicker, with the reload stages heard with more detail.

Guns on ground vehicles of 100mm+ calibres with manual reloading now have their own reload sounds, which are thicker.

Sounds of the empty cartridges of the gun rounds have been reworked for the gunner’s view camera. Authentic drop sounds of cartridges of various calibres have been used.

Suspension sounds on ground vehicles have been reworked for tilting and vertical speed-ups in order to more dynamically and stabley reflect the various conditions of the suspension.

BM-13 Katyusha MLRS received its own sounds different from the other systems.

Other

A bug has been fixed where a cursor might move to the second monitor in full-screen mode in naval and helicopter battles (report).

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.