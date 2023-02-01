Pixelmancer Update 0.53 - The February Daily Update Event!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.53!

There will be a Pixelmancer update every day in February, this post will be updated throughout the month to avoid spamming. Come back to this post to see what's new!

Increased Player Mana Regen level to 15

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

I hope you enjoy the event, we had already made a poll as a community to vote which updates should get prioritised first and Player Upgrades had won that poll

As mentioned in a previous post, the February daily updates are focused on the following;

New player and pet upgrades

More upgradable levels

More level variants

More Steam achievements

There are also a few background projects I'm working on that may or may not be part of the February Daily Update Event