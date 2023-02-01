 Skip to content

Pixelmancer update for 1 February 2023

Pixelmancer Update 0.53 - The February Daily Update Event!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.53!

There will be a Pixelmancer update every day in February, this post will be updated throughout the month to avoid spamming. Come back to this post to see what's new!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • Increased Player Mana Regen level to 15
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

I hope you enjoy the event, we had already made a poll as a community to vote which updates should get prioritised first and Player Upgrades had won that poll

As mentioned in a previous post, the February daily updates are focused on the following;

  • New player and pet upgrades
  • More upgradable levels
  • More level variants
  • More Steam achievements

There are also a few background projects I'm working on that may or may not be part of the February Daily Update Event

