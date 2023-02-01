We are very excited to announce that Shape Palette is now available for purchase.

To welcome the new release we also have a 10% discount for any purchases made within the first week!

We've been working hard in the background to prepare for the release & are happy to announce that we managed to add a colourblind mode in time for the release. Below you can see a screenshot of the game with colourblind mode enabled, we are working hard on making the game more accessible.

In addition to colourblind mode we are also working on Dark Mode, something that has been heavily requested, we look forwards to releasing that update in the future!

As always, if you do have any feedback, suggestions or bug reports then either reply to this post or email us at contact@teamlowercase.com

If you haven't seen it yet then check out our new trailer below!