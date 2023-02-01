 Skip to content

Astronaut: The Best Alpha update for 1 February 2023

Patch 0.8.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, we're finally getting some of the temp art out of the tutorial! Plus, some more fixes.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed some typos and cutscene glitches (i.e. tiny Morningdew) in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay" and random events
  • Fixed purchased postgame upgrades not being removed from the store after purchase
  • Astronauts who change their personality in a certain Beauty Training event no longer randomly change appearance
  • The "Most glory" and "Least glory" displayed for a mission are no longer swapped
  • Fixed incorrect name of Mountful Peak mission
  • Polish in various mapestries

GRAPHICS

  • Mapestry for "Earning Your Wings" now has actual graphics!
  • Mapestry for "The Celestial Ascent" now has actual graphics!

AUDIO

  • More sound effects in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"
  • New special music for the exploration sequences in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay!"

