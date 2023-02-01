Patch 0.8.2

Hey, we're finally getting some of the temp art out of the tutorial! Plus, some more fixes.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed some typos and cutscene glitches (i.e. tiny Morningdew) in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay" and random events
- Fixed purchased postgame upgrades not being removed from the store after purchase
- Astronauts who change their personality in a certain Beauty Training event no longer randomly change appearance
- The "Most glory" and "Least glory" displayed for a mission are no longer swapped
- Fixed incorrect name of Mountful Peak mission
- Polish in various mapestries
GRAPHICS
- Mapestry for "Earning Your Wings" now has actual graphics!
- Mapestry for "The Celestial Ascent" now has actual graphics!
AUDIO
- More sound effects in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"
- New special music for the exploration sequences in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay!"
Changed files in this update