 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 1 February 2023

Jan 31 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10449967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch updates the following:

  • Adjusted the main menu screen with camera angle clamping to avoid extreme camera angles leading to seeing under the map
  • Fixed blurry pixels on the smaller quest scroll

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link