Update v0.1.1: Steam overlay, better save format, new main menu!

This update has a couple much needed improvements to the game. First of all, Steam overlay is now supported! Press Shift+Tab by default to access it; this also allows you to take screenshots with F12.
Secondly, the save format has been improved so there is a separate file for each save, rather than one large one. This doesn't effect anything in-game, but does make it easier to transfer saves between devices.
Finally, a new and improved main menu has been added! A major facelift was needed and I think it looks pretty good now.
The only notable change to game mechanics was an update to player attribute progression. These changes are aimed to make progression a bit more consistent and realistic. Now non-primary attributes are much less likely to see large gains, and high potential players should see less negative gains overall.
Full list of changes:
- Added Steam overlay support
- Changed save format to be one per save file
- Updated main menu UI
- Added better error handling to help debugging
- Modified player attribute progression
- Slightly increased number of DL, LB, and OL recruits
Thanks for playing!
