 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Coach: College Dynasty update for 1 February 2023

Update v0.1.1: Steam overlay, better save format, new main menu!

Share · View all patches · Build 10449788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a couple much needed improvements to the game. First of all, Steam overlay is now supported! Press Shift+Tab by default to access it; this also allows you to take screenshots with F12.

Secondly, the save format has been improved so there is a separate file for each save, rather than one large one. This doesn't effect anything in-game, but does make it easier to transfer saves between devices.

Finally, a new and improved main menu has been added! A major facelift was needed and I think it looks pretty good now.

The only notable change to game mechanics was an update to player attribute progression. These changes are aimed to make progression a bit more consistent and realistic. Now non-primary attributes are much less likely to see large gains, and high potential players should see less negative gains overall.

Full list of changes:

  • Added Steam overlay support
  • Changed save format to be one per save file
  • Updated main menu UI
  • Added better error handling to help debugging
  • Modified player attribute progression
  • Slightly increased number of DL, LB, and OL recruits

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2151291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link