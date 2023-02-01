Update v0.1.1: Steam overlay, better save format, new main menu!

This update has a couple much needed improvements to the game. First of all, Steam overlay is now supported! Press Shift+Tab by default to access it; this also allows you to take screenshots with F12.

Secondly, the save format has been improved so there is a separate file for each save, rather than one large one. This doesn't effect anything in-game, but does make it easier to transfer saves between devices.

Finally, a new and improved main menu has been added! A major facelift was needed and I think it looks pretty good now.

The only notable change to game mechanics was an update to player attribute progression. These changes are aimed to make progression a bit more consistent and realistic. Now non-primary attributes are much less likely to see large gains, and high potential players should see less negative gains overall.

Full list of changes:

Added Steam overlay support

Changed save format to be one per save file

Updated main menu UI

Added better error handling to help debugging

Modified player attribute progression

Slightly increased number of DL, LB, and OL recruits

Thanks for playing!