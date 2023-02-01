Hotfix - Level 17, 18 difficulty adjustments, bug fixes

01.02.2023 - Music should work properly now :)

Level 17 and 18 (Snipers in carts are now scaling with difficulty) - Their damage and health are also reduced by additional 10%

Level 17 - Wave 8 reduced Health and movement speed by 10%

Ice Archer and Icy Demon increased Health regeneration with level upgrades

Level 18 - Wave 6 - Drones will spawn instead of rockets

Arachnid - Damage reduced by 15%

Improvements on character visual movements

New skill points incoming in next build