 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conspiracy TD update for 1 February 2023

Hotfix - Level 17, 18 difficulty adjustments, bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10449717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

01.02.2023 - Music should work properly now :)
Level 17 and 18 (Snipers in carts are now scaling with difficulty) - Their damage and health are also reduced by additional 10%
Level 17 - Wave 8 reduced Health and movement speed by 10%
Ice Archer and Icy Demon increased Health regeneration with level upgrades
Level 18 - Wave 6 - Drones will spawn instead of rockets
Arachnid - Damage reduced by 15%
Improvements on character visual movements
New skill points incoming in next build

Changed files in this update

Depot 2189151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link