01.02.2023 - Music should work properly now :)
Level 17 and 18 (Snipers in carts are now scaling with difficulty) - Their damage and health are also reduced by additional 10%
Level 17 - Wave 8 reduced Health and movement speed by 10%
Ice Archer and Icy Demon increased Health regeneration with level upgrades
Level 18 - Wave 6 - Drones will spawn instead of rockets
Arachnid - Damage reduced by 15%
Improvements on character visual movements
New skill points incoming in next build
Conspiracy TD update for 1 February 2023
Hotfix - Level 17, 18 difficulty adjustments, bug fixes
