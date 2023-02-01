 Skip to content

Lost Wish: In the desperate world update for 1 February 2023

1.2.2 - localization system update

Build 10449710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update:

• Fixed switches text
• Some minor changes in design
• Updated localization system (game may freeze a bit when the dialogue starts, but the new system allows to add more translations in future)

I've tested this update alot, but there still may be some bugs. Please, report about any bugs you see.

