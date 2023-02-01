REGULAR UPDATE : OPTIMIZATIONS

SHOW US YOUR SUPPORT!

The new year holiday season is over, we have removed the Christmas winter themed map environments and are now back to the creepier dark originals. Work continues on the brand new Bible Camp Map and today we have plenty of Quality of Life Improvements! More Updates are coming, thanks for you support! Enjoy!

NEW FEATURES

Seasonal Content Removed [Hope you enjoyed your Holidays]

Event Achievements Option [You can now acquire seasonal achievements for 100% completion]

Village Map Graphics Updated [New Sky + Darker Scarier Atmosphere]

Optimization Update. Village + Exorcist Maps. [draw calls + triangle counts halved]

[Adjusting Graphics Settings will further help map performance]

PATCH LIST

Angel Clues Now emanate voices to help quickly track them down.

Exorcist Map Music / SoundFX Adjusted [help prevent overpowered distortion]

Village Map Perimeter Fence Added [To help player know limits of map]

Village Map Volumetric Sky Clouds Removed [Performance]

Graphics Settings don't revert to Benchmark settings anymore.

Removed Cinematic + Epic Graphics Options [Performance/Visual impact]

Village Map Added Various Light Poles to help better illuminate important areas.

Plush Rabbit Toy removed on Bed [causing confusion] + 'Rabbit' Objective Description Updated

Demon Possessed Achievement Fixed

UPCOMING FIX LIST

Angel Clues Localized 'Symbol' Languages [don't display properly]

Occasional Pickups not revealed for client-side Exorcist Map

FOV Resets [Still working on it]

Chat Text Limit Prevents further Texting.

Reduce Repetitive Nature of Exorcist Map Objectives

Video Camera causes client reduced frame rates.

Ability to Skip Cinematics

Thank to everyone who reports bugs and makes suggestions and to all reviewers who include constructive feedback. More Bugs + Fixes Coming Next Update Patch. Hope you enjoy the new update.

