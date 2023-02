Share · View all patches · Build 10449597 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! this is a small bug fix update!

Changes/Fixes

Fixed commanding bug.

tweaked recoil on weapons to be smoother.

Impact Effects shot by the player now face the proper direction.

Enjoy! I'm going to have another update out by the end of the week hopefully :)