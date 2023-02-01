Update Information on 1st February

Dear all, we have fixed some bugs and optimized the game according to players’ feedback and suggestions. Hope you can have more smooth and happier game experience. Here is the update information:

【New Function】

1.The plot lines will be activated autoplay mode if not click in 2s.

【Optimizing Information】

1.Optimizing the guiding text in the early period to make it more suitable for the context of the game.

2.Optimizing the unlocking experience of password-lock under the keyboard and mouse operation mode: adding the function that press [AD] for switching left and right and [WS] for turning up and down.

3.Optimizing the text of [Zhu Chaoyang washing face] in the Chapter 1, making it more chatty, clearer and easier to understand.

4.Optimizing the guiding text of [Fixing the game console] in Chapter 1.

5.Optimizing the contact ratio of the sound and the ripple of chopping vegetables in the game [Red light and Green light] in Chapter 1.

6.Adding the dotted outline hint of the game [Setting the plates] in Chapter 1 to help players know how to play explicitly.

7.Optimizing the connecting problem of little white boat picture at the end of Chapter 1.

8.Deleting the function of desk rolling down in the Chapter 1, to avoid exceptions caused by operations.

9.Optimizing the interaction position of the exit of classroom and the composition text in the Chapter 2, making it easier to interact.

10.Optimizing the interaction position of exit of Floor 1 of the The Children's Palace in the Chapter 2.

11.Optimizing the interaction position of classmates’ and teachers’ conversation in the corridor of The Children’s Palace in Chapter 2.

12.Optimizing the text of the stamp of Mount Liufeng. Adding the board text hint of Mount Liufeng Park.

13.Optimizing the hint of bunting puzzles in the cabin in the Chapter 3, and the hints of pictures and conversation.

14.Optimizing the doodles drawn by Pupu and Zhang Dongsheng on the second floor of the cabin in Chapter 3.

15.Optimizing the display of syllabus on the office computer in Chapter 3, making the clue clearer.

【Fixing Bugs】

1.Fixing the bug of black screen when reading files.

2.Fixing the bug of the unusual increasing jigsaw pieces of moon globe in Chapter 1.

3.Fixing the bug that the tik tok sound of [Goldeneye Wristwatch] does not disappear in Chapter 1.

4.Fixing the bug that the scene displays white in [Lightning Flashes] in Chapter 1.

5.Fixing the bug that the speed is too fast to stuck when installing battery of remote control in Chapter 1.

6.Fixing the bug that the plot of fox does not appear making the game console can not continue in Chapter 1.

7.Fixing the bug that the game console can not install the battery in Chapter 1.

8.Fixing the bug that the books on the bookshelf can not be moved sometimes in Chapter 1.

9.Fixing the bug that Zhu Chaoyang’s position displays unusually and shows excalmatory mark in the game of [Green light and red light] in Chapter 1.

10.Fixing the bug that player does not operate anything and shows failure in the game [Green light and red light] in Chapter 1.

11.Fixing the bug that the phone rings all the time when entering the bedroom of Zhou Chunhong directly then quitting the game [Demon] in Chapter 1.

12.Fixing the bug that Wang Yao’s puppet can't be put on the gramophone in Chapter 2.

13.Fixing the bug that some dubbing sentences do not play in Chapter 3.

14.Fixing the bug that Zhu Chaoyang climbing the mountain displays abnormal in Chapter 3.

15.Fixing the bug that interaction press buttons of Pupu and Yanliang and the Poster show at the same time on the second floor of bookstore in Chapter 3.

16.Fixing the bug that the red medicine can be used only after using the blue medicine to Pupu in Chapter 3.

17.Fixing the bug that if moving to Zhang Dongsheng’s home first before making deals in the bookstore, the player will be sent to cabin but not the inner world in Chapter 3.

18.Fixing the bug that the table clock rings all the time in Zhang Dongsheng’s home in Chapter 4.

19.Fixing the bug that turning the pages of the diary shows abnormal in Chapter 4.

20.Fixing the bug that when checking the documents in the bedroom of Zhang Dongsheng twice, the information changes to the phone messages that are checked before in Chapter 4.

21.Fixing the bug that the phone cannot be put off after breaking the phone messages when searching the death record in the living room of Zhang Dongsheng’s home in Chapter 4.

【Others】

1.Game cloud save function has been added. Clicking the right button on the mouse of the game-Attribute-General-Clicking [Save the game save file of The Bad Kids in the steam cloud].

2.The theme music of different endings has been uploaded to NetEase CloudMusic.

Ending Music Music Compilation

【Tips】

We have received all the feedbacks under the post. However, we can not reply the comments due to the Steam system setting. We will reply all the comments by private messages. You can also send an email to alubastudio@163.com to contact us and give feedback.

Thanks for giving us kindly feedback and offering the problems. We will continually optimize the game to provide players’ happier and better experience.