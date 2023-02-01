 Skip to content

FutaDomWorld update for 1 February 2023

Demetria Chastity Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10449463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Title screen revamp

  • Wearing makeup now correctly provides 10% additional money from jobs

  • Clickable menu redesign

  • New VR scene: I've Been Reincarnated As The Summoned Demon?

  • Repeatable Mina scene

  • Demetria Chastity expansion pack implemented

    • New art
    • New content for each date
    • A new epilogue
    • Alloy content made optional
    • Claudia route-hopping from Demetria 9 now added
    • Mallory route-hopping from Demetria 13 now added
    • Mallory now gives you a hint about where to find answers to Demetria's opening questions

