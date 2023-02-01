-
Title screen revamp
-
Wearing makeup now correctly provides 10% additional money from jobs
-
Clickable menu redesign
-
New VR scene: I've Been Reincarnated As The Summoned Demon?
-
Repeatable Mina scene
-
Demetria Chastity expansion pack implemented
- New art
- New content for each date
- A new epilogue
- Alloy content made optional
- Claudia route-hopping from Demetria 9 now added
- Mallory route-hopping from Demetria 13 now added
- Mallory now gives you a hint about where to find answers to Demetria's opening questions
FutaDomWorld update for 1 February 2023
Demetria Chastity Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
