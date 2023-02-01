The Trading Update IV

Trader Overhaul

The previous trader updates changed the way you contact and summon traders, and this update finally changes who the traders are, and what they trade. We've done a complete overhaul on how the traders and their wares are defined. Previously, traders and their goods and prices were programmatically generated, but this is now all hand authored. These changes were all designed with mod support in mind, and modders can create new unique traders easily.

Traders now, in general, only trade more basic items rather than fully manufactured goods. They also don't buy and sell the same things, but rather they will buy items that make thematic sense. For example, the alloy trader sells alloys but wants to buy ores. Traders will also occasionally want to sell or buy special items.

New Trader Types

There are currently 5 unique traders, each buying and selling their own unique set of goods. Higher Tier versions of the traders will trade a wider variety of items.

They are:

Ore Trader: More Ore Less

Alloy Trader: All Alloys

Hydroponics Trader: Green Futures

Gas Trader: Gas For Less

Construction Trader: Build INC

Gas Trading

With two new landing pad modules you can now load gas and water into your landing pad storage allowing you to sell it to the traders. Hovering over the gas icon will display a tooltip letting you know the exact conditions of the gas mixture that the trader will accept.

The landing pad has a single storage atmosphere. The capacity of this storage atmosphere is expandable but is not intended as long term storage and you will need to purge it before loading in a new gas mix to sell, otherwise it will mix with the existing one.

New Trader UI

Since the traders are more bespoke and sell a more well defined set of goods a new UI was required to display this information in a better way. The UI is designed to provide a better trading experience. The buy and sell sections are separated into their own tabs, and each trade item is made larger and easier to parse.

How you complete trades has changed as well, previously you would select everything you wish to buy and sell and then submit your trade. Now you simply buy and sell as you go for each item.

What's Next?

We have one more trading update to come. In the next update you'll see us leveraging all the features and improvements we've made in the last four updates to finalize and polish the trading game loop. Traders with different size and environmental requirements will require you to set up your landing pad in different ways and encourage you to have multiple landing pads that meet these different requirements.

Your support makes this possible

Over the last year, we’ve completely refactored the net code making multiplayer more stable, we’re continuing to improve the connectivity, and we’ve improved some big systems to allow us to bring you better content and new game loops. All this while transitioning to a weekly update cycle.

All the community support, feedback, and involvement have made this possible. So thank you!

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a huge difference to the project. We've been working hard for the last five years, and feel confident the game has substantially improved over this time. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing DLC that we've made to allow those who enjoy the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to use in-game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Change Log v0.2.3809.18408