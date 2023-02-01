 Skip to content

Zofia update for 1 February 2023

Update Notes for Jan 31st

Share · View all patches · Build 10449141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New testing map! And some fixes of course:

Additions:

  • New Map (Oceanside) that happens after Cliffside - It's still incomplete as we're doing multiplayer testing with the airship (among other things)
  • New sounds
  • Parrying is now possible again and grants shield on a successfully parry. Most melee enemies will stagger when parried, opening them up for extra damage
  • Added several extra items (Hunter Aloe Potion, Witches Fern Potion, Greater Health Potion, Spiced Tea, Scrolls, Wire, Orpal Crystal, and several more)
  • Added purchasable Hunter Aloe Potion to Morrison's shop
  • Added a grapplehook aim helper into the options (Still a bit finicky, working on it)
  • Main Menu has been updated, you can now switch back to the profile select, and the options menu is a little better
  • Main Menu options has been updated to include more graphical options, such as V-Sync, HDR, Frame Rate limits, etc (There is more to be done here)

Changes/Fixes:

  • Chests/Baskets loot tables have been completely redone, and added a rarity system so different chests will yield different loot tiers
  • Hunter Aloe now stops poison as it was supposed to
  • Poison now stops after you die
  • Moved the 'continue' button for dialogue to where the other dialogue answers are
  • Fixed candle flame sound
  • Significantly reduced direct damage from the Stone/Ice pillar magic attack (It's high damage and knock effect often triggered fall damage if the enemy is knocked high enough, leading to way more damage output than intended)
  • Fixed the floating gravestones in Frozen Fort
  • Fixed the roof lighting in [Secret area] of Frozen Fort
  • Added a small new area in Cliffside (that will get more attention later)
  • Added some various details to the Frozen Fort
  • Lowered Sentry HP
  • Disabled magic on magic launching temporarily until a weird bug can be fixed with it (Using magic on a magic cast will now just destroy it)
  • Ghost Knights now die properly
  • Changed ghost death animation
  • Added more details to Johnson ghosting the player
  • Fixed lights on Unified Magic Switches
  • Ghost Knight will now use magic sword projectiles if in range
  • Made magic platforms more distinguished
  • Fixed an issue with the airship falling out of the sky when game was running in background
  • You can no longer kill enemy airships by hitting them with your airship's propeller blades
  • Fixed most magic projectiles as they were using a less-than-ideal collision setting, causing them to sometimes invalid targets
  • Fixed some meshes that had bad collision or a bad UV map
  • Fixed a minor water issue

