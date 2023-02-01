Update Notes for Jan 31st

New testing map! And some fixes of course:
Additions:
- New Map (Oceanside) that happens after Cliffside - It's still incomplete as we're doing multiplayer testing with the airship (among other things)
- New sounds
- Parrying is now possible again and grants shield on a successfully parry. Most melee enemies will stagger when parried, opening them up for extra damage
- Added several extra items (Hunter Aloe Potion, Witches Fern Potion, Greater Health Potion, Spiced Tea, Scrolls, Wire, Orpal Crystal, and several more)
- Added purchasable Hunter Aloe Potion to Morrison's shop
- Added a grapplehook aim helper into the options (Still a bit finicky, working on it)
- Main Menu has been updated, you can now switch back to the profile select, and the options menu is a little better
- Main Menu options has been updated to include more graphical options, such as V-Sync, HDR, Frame Rate limits, etc (There is more to be done here)
Changes/Fixes:
- Chests/Baskets loot tables have been completely redone, and added a rarity system so different chests will yield different loot tiers
- Hunter Aloe now stops poison as it was supposed to
- Poison now stops after you die
- Moved the 'continue' button for dialogue to where the other dialogue answers are
- Fixed candle flame sound
- Significantly reduced direct damage from the Stone/Ice pillar magic attack (It's high damage and knock effect often triggered fall damage if the enemy is knocked high enough, leading to way more damage output than intended)
- Fixed the floating gravestones in Frozen Fort
- Fixed the roof lighting in [Secret area] of Frozen Fort
- Added a small new area in Cliffside (that will get more attention later)
- Added some various details to the Frozen Fort
- Lowered Sentry HP
- Disabled magic on magic launching temporarily until a weird bug can be fixed with it (Using magic on a magic cast will now just destroy it)
- Ghost Knights now die properly
- Changed ghost death animation
- Added more details to Johnson ghosting the player
- Fixed lights on Unified Magic Switches
- Ghost Knight will now use magic sword projectiles if in range
- Made magic platforms more distinguished
- Fixed an issue with the airship falling out of the sky when game was running in background
- You can no longer kill enemy airships by hitting them with your airship's propeller blades
- Fixed most magic projectiles as they were using a less-than-ideal collision setting, causing them to sometimes invalid targets
- Fixed some meshes that had bad collision or a bad UV map
- Fixed a minor water issue
Changed files in this update