Update Notes for Jan 31st.

Jan 31, 2023
- Removed using Steam auth tickets when connecting locally. Not needed and Tuesdays it sometimes goes down preventing single player games.
- Fixed inconsistent player health values between client and server.
- Fixed lance torpedoes disappearing after blocking with shield.
- Removing bolt targeting turrets. Need to rework them.
- Fixed crate colliders in campaign stations.
- Fixed unable to target shield modules on carriers.
- Balance: Nemesis health values raised slightly.
- Balance: Increase spawn rate of corvette manufacturers.
Changed files in this update