Orbital Strike VR update for 1 February 2023

Update Notes for Jan 31st.

Build 10448928

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jan 31, 2023

  • Removed using Steam auth tickets when connecting locally. Not needed and Tuesdays it sometimes goes down preventing single player games.
  • Fixed inconsistent player health values between client and server.
  • Fixed lance torpedoes disappearing after blocking with shield.
  • Removing bolt targeting turrets. Need to rework them.
  • Fixed crate colliders in campaign stations.
  • Fixed unable to target shield modules on carriers.
  • Balance: Nemesis health values raised slightly.
  • Balance: Increase spawn rate of corvette manufacturers.

