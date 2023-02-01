 Skip to content

King Of Water update for 1 February 2023

v1.6.8 is coming!

Build 10448821

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the mainly new updates:
1.One kind of new fish!
-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When players reach size 26.0).
2.One kind of new item!
-It will help players grow.
3.Now some items will add players' scores.

