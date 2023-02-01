- Reworked Tutorial with updated terrain assets, significant optimization, updated prompts, text, and fixed some minor issues
- Optimizations on Volgraev and made player resetters invisible
- Slight optimization on Eyr
- fixed Upgrade List navigation getting stuck in selection loop
- fixed some respawn areas on Eyr and Maroonda
- fixed afterburner particles not showing on Potato settings
DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 1 February 2023
DEATHGRIP v0.0922
