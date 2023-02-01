 Skip to content

DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 1 February 2023

DEATHGRIP v0.0922

  • Reworked Tutorial with updated terrain assets, significant optimization, updated prompts, text, and fixed some minor issues
  • Optimizations on Volgraev and made player resetters invisible
  • Slight optimization on Eyr
  • fixed Upgrade List navigation getting stuck in selection loop
  • fixed some respawn areas on Eyr and Maroonda
  • fixed afterburner particles not showing on Potato settings

