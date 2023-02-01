February 1st, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Karma Balance

 Dance of Wind

[Storming Arrow]

Reduced the break damage by 50%

 Crimson Lily

Reduced the HP cost of all skills by 25%

 Desperado

[Aim Low]

Removed the invincible effect when skill is used

 Wild Spirit

[Blade Fang]

Increased the break damage by 50%

Changed so that skill will auto-target the nearest enemy regardless of directional input

Improved Abyss

 Added 1-player and 2-player modes to Abyss so that players can play with smaller size.

 ‘Chaos Crystal’ will drop from Abyss. Chaos Crystal can be used to synthesize ‘Chaos Weapon’

Added Karma Marble Items

 Added costumes for Radiant Horn Karma Marble.

 Added Radiant Horn Costume Collection.

Revamped Event Battle Quest

 In the past, players could acquire ‘[Eltheca] Emote Cube’ by completing ‘(Weekly) Event Battle Quest’ repeatedly. However, the weekly repeatable quest will be removed, and Eltheca Battle Play Quest will be added so that players can acquire set emotes.

Other Improvements

 Improved KP Shop Preview to allow players to zoom in further

 Adjusted the requirement to use the Trading Post

Before: A Rank or Progress Level 30

After: Progress Level 20

Valentine Event

 Event Period: (UTC) 2023-02-01 After Maintenance ~ 2023-02-22 05:00