DUELYST II PATCH 0.2.3

Patch 0.2.3 will go live at around 3AM UTC/10PM ET

It's time for the end of January patch! 0.2.3 introduces brand new Prismatic card effects, changes to nine cards, new card skins (the first installment of skins designed by our Kickstarter backers!), and several bug fixes.

Prismatics

We're rolling out the first version of our Prismatic card update, which adds a new Prismatic effect to cards and in-game sprites!

Note that currently, the sprite effect only displays in the game scene. Collections screen enhancements are planned in future updates.

Card changes:

In this patch we're adjusting some notable outliers from both ends of the power spectrum to be more in line with their peers, as well as removing the RNG from Twin Strike. We'll closely monitor the impact of the patch and continue to make changes - big or small - as needed.

Bloodrage Mask: 1 Mana ➝ 2 Mana

Tusk Boar: At the start of your turn, return this to your action bar ➝ At the start of your turn, deal 1 damage to your General and return this to your action bar.

Mask of Shadows: 2 Mana ➝ 1 Mana | Your General has Backstab: 5. ➝ Your General has Backstab: 3.

Twin Strike: Deal 2 damage to exactly two random enemy minions. Draw a card at the end of your turn. ➝ Deal 2 damage to exactly 2 enemy minions. Draw a card at the end of your turn.

Vindicator: 1/3 ➝ 2/3 | Give the first allied minion summoned nearby this each turn Rush. ➝ Give the next allied minion summoned nearby this Rush.

Fenrir Warmaster: 3/3 ➝ 3/4

Ghost Wolf: 3/3 ➝ 3/2

Lady Locke: Opening Gambit: Give other minions you summon this turn +1/+1 and Provoke. ➝ Opening Gambit: Give other non-token minions you summon this turn +1/+1 and Provoke.

Sun Elemental: 1/7 ➝ 2/7

Archon Spellbinder: 6 Mana ➝ 5 Mana | 7/9 ➝ 5/6 | Your opponent's spells cost 1 more to play. ➝ All spells cost 1 more to play.



Note: Changed cards can be disenchanted for full value for around 1 week after the patch.

Quests:

We've made the Faction Challenger quests more flexible for players who prefer to only play a few factions, and more rewarding for everyone. Expect more improvements to quests in a future update!

Faction Challenger quests have been replaced with Multi-Faction Challenger quests - you're now able to complete the quest by playing four games with either (or both) of two factions.

The reward for completing this quest has been increased from 20 to 30 gold.

New skins:

Emerald Rejuvenator - Illuminator (designed by Kickstarter Backer: Henrykator)

Borean Bear - Ursa Major (designed by Kickstarter Backer: Weakfoggy)

Healing Mystic - Cotton Candy (designed by Kickstarter Backer: F8)

Manaforger - Lizard (designed by Kickstarter Backer: Droplett)

Zen'rui, The Blightspawned - Sandbender (designed by Kickstarter Backer: Kylis)



These new skins will be available for 200 Shards each.

Festive and Hallowed seasonal skins will be rotating out of the shop soon, so don't miss out!

Misc:

Compatibility improvements for mobile browsers and Steam Deck related to scrolling and onscreen keyboard

Bug fixes: