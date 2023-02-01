Hello everyone！

We are very excited to announce that Tower Escape is working with IndieArk!

Simplified and traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean will be added to the game. We are working on these languages and look forward to meeting the players in the Asian region in the best possible condition!

the full version of Tower escape will be released on February 15, please keep an eye on the game, we can not wait to show it to you!

We welcome you to join our community！

Discord: https://discord.gg/2AwK6wmAUh