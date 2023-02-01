Patch 0.3.5 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Our next hero is the Slayer! This veteran shock trooper from the Golden Harpy army will turn the tides of battle and guarantee victory for the King! Her unique weapon works as a boomerang that damages enemies and returns towards her, if you catch it, its cooldown is reset! So remeber: the cannonical way to play her is to not miss the catches, if you are missing catches you are doing it wrong, don't do that, you are ruining the organic story telling here, she is supposed to be skillful, ok? Good.

Heroes

NEW Slayer

Skillful (remember) ranged fighter that makes enemy more vulnerable

-Throws a revolving axe that deals damage to enemies in a line and then returns

-Catching the axe resets the skill's cooldown

-Damage units have their armor reduced for a short duration

-Level 3: Catching axes 3 times in a row makes you throw 2 smaller additional axes

Berserker

Reworked to better scale in the late game

-Melee attack now reduces its base cooldown to 0.5s from 1.5s while Enraged

-Enrage:

Duration (6/8/10) -> 8 seconds

-> 8 seconds Heal 5 -> (5/7.5/10)

-> (5/7.5/10) Haste 200% -> 0%

-> 0% Movement speed 0% -> 30%

-> 30% Cooldown now scales with Haste, starts at the end of the transformation

-Bloodboil:

Damage 5 -> 5 to 10 based on how low your hp is

-> 5 to 10 based on how low your hp is Cooldown resets when Enraged

Knight

-Visual adjustment, he has a bit more of armor

-Armor 2 -> 3, literally!

Synergies

Frenzy

-Damage per stack (20/30)% -> (10/15)%

-Movement speed per stack (10/15)% -> (6/8)%

-Start decay delay 5 -> 8

-Start decay rate 1 -> 1.5

Items

-Dark Pauldron required enemies 10 -> 7

-Golden Harpy Brooch (Archer interaction item) status restriction right -> left

Systems

New run modifier: No roll

Now you can choose to disable the roll button on your runs for added difficulty!

Heal status

Now the healing status will fully stack between different entities

If a Paladin with (50% heal) heals a Knight with (50% heal), the healing increases by 100%. If the same Paladin heals himself, the healing is increased by 50%.

Minor Adjustments

-Champ now resets cooldowns when the stamina recharges to avoid weird pauses between slow and fast punches

-Updated many tooltips in Localizor to the new variables system

-Updated Red Vulture's Mask's description to match the new effect (Thanks Minako o/)

Bugs

-Cloned Kings on zone 4 no longer become perfect copies during Christmas