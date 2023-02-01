2023年2月1日服务器维护公告

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。
维护时间：2023年2月1日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区
更新内容：
1.1.2月1日—2月7日开放“仙侠录双减YYDS、幸运装扮半价售”活动。
2.优化秘境探宝活动的奖励。
