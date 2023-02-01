- Testing out a new brand style on store & other pages
- Added the second achievement™
- Fixed an edge case where map names could get corrupted in the server browser
- Fixed physics crash when certain frozen props break (Github #62)
- Added client cvar phys_gundrawbeam (Github #64)
JBMod update for 1 February 2023
Updates for Jan 31 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
