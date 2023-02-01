 Skip to content

JBMod update for 1 February 2023

Updates for Jan 31 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10448455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Testing out a new brand style on store & other pages
  • Added the second achievement™
  • Fixed an edge case where map names could get corrupted in the server browser
  • Fixed physics crash when certain frozen props break (Github #62)
  • Added client cvar phys_gundrawbeam (Github #64)

