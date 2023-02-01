 Skip to content

Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes update for 1 February 2023

Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 1st February 2023

Kingdom Under Fire

  • Dark Alliance
  • Fixed the issue regarding swamp mammoth's egg being unable to move during an attack and bursts at its location
  • Human Alliance
  • Fixed issue regarding Archer/Soceress's inability to enter the Guard Post from the bottom and bottom left
  • Common
  • Modified to apply only 25% of experience gained from destroying friendly units or buildings (multi-play only)
  • Modified so that players don't gain experience if they destroy a building build by allies (multi-play only)
  • Corrected the issue regarding workers to wait for a certain amount of time when collecting manna from the manna mine on the right side of the hall

