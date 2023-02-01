Hello Demigods!

Early Access Update 0.21, AKA “LEVIATHAN” will be live on App Lab, Steam, and Itch.io as soon as the upload is complete!

It’s got TWO new enemies, an upgraded combat system, performance boosts, and a brand new Power Set…

WATER CONTROL

Plus a few updates to the Fire Power Set!

Lots of exciting stuff is planned for Project Demigod in 2023, and I can’t wait to show you. So much more to come!

As always, there will be bugs. I believe I've taken care of any and all major bugs like crashes and performance hits, but the more complicated the game gets, the higher likelihood if some sneaking in.

If there are any major ones left, I'll have a hot fix out asap.

Otherwise I'll try to fix as many as possible over the next few days and do a minor hot fix then.

Enjoy!

Change Log:

Added new Power Set: Water Control

Water Projectiles - While holding Grip and Trigger, pull back and then punch forward to fire a water orb that explodes on contact.

Water Whip - A flexible, extending stream of water that flows with your hands’ movements.

Water Dragon - Summon a dragon and control its movement. Strike enemies, launch Water Projectiles, or grab enemies and objects.

Typhoon Flight - Use a whirlwind of water to propel yourself through the air.

Fire Power Set:

Added Fire Dragon

Added Explosion Jump

Added new VFX for fireball and explosions.

Increased Damage and Knockback

Blaster Power Set

Laser Bolt is now a 3-count auto blast.

Increased damage.

Improved Grab System

Updated grab/release code that improved several areas including Super Strength and Stretch Grabbing.

New Enemy: Titan Monster

The Titan Monster is much stronger, and more durable than previous enemies. It utilizes its size, strength, and hard carapace to deliver crushing blows. Some of these attacks can cause shockwaves.

New Enemy: Bio-Mutants

Bio-Mutants use fast, quadrupedal movement and attack with vicious claws.

Combat AI System Upgrade

A new system has been created that improves overall combat.

Enemies are now much better at aiming some of their physical attacks.

Enemies now choose appropriate attacks based on target distance.

Enemy attack collisions now deal appropriate levels of damage to the player.

This system will continue to be updated to make combat even better.

New Enemy Animations

Several enemies have been given new attack animations and ranged options.

New Occlusion System

A new asset has been integrated that should give a decent performance boost for all levels, as well as fix some of the bugs with rendering destructible buildings and pedestrians.

Added new VFX and Audio Updates

Options

Added flip duration to Save System.

Added option to disable acrobatics during flight.

Added Shuffle button to Music Player.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with Vive Wands and most WMR controllers input.

Fixed bugs that could cause a crash when using Time Slow and opening the menu.

Fixed health bar rendering issue.

Fixed minor save system issues.