EARLY ACCESS BUILD 28

The main headline of this release is the inclusion of the full Level 5, with ability to finish it. This level contains some new Monsters introduced not seen in earlier levels and extensive use of the breakable level props.
Any feedback on the current difficulty would be highly appreciated.
Full Changelog
- Added new Monster variants Metal Golem, Veteran Metal Golem and Veteran Lava Golem
- Added new Monster Spider Eggs, that can hatch spidelings
- Added new Monster Poison Plant
- Added third section to Level 05 with enabled staircase down
- Added new breakable Actors; Large Barrel, Medium Barrel, Large Wooden Crate Open, Large Wooden Crate Closed, Medium Wooden Crate Open, Medium Wooden Crate Closed
- Added support for Specials on TakeDamage for all Units
- Added new effect for Hypno Applied Effect
- Added support for visually cueing stackable Applied Effects
- Added basic turn-IK for Units that launches Ranged weapons to match the random deviation result
- Adjusted Minimap camera from orthagraphic to perspective, allowing from forward to deferred rendering, to improve multi-light rendering performance
- Added a virtual ceiling to end trajectories of projectiles that go wildly off aim
- Adjusted damage for Poison Applied Effect from 3.5% to 3% per 0.5s, adjusted impact for Agility, Perception and Strength from -25% to -20%
- Improved animation and fade-out of bullet trail for weapons that fire bullets
- Fixed logical puzzle regression on Level04 that could prevent progression onto next section
- Fixed Movement visualisation-issue for instances where Monsters would have or reach maxAP of 0
- Fixed Look-alignment of Secret Wall Actor
- Fixed Skull Column LOS issue for Target and Spotting purposes, as well as project impact decal issues
Changed files in this update