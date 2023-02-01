 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 1 February 2023

Small Update - More control of your learning

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update contains an additional menu control called "Level 1 Capacity".
https://imgur.com/a/P1rSBkX

If you've ever leveled up a bunch of level 1 hiragana/words all at once, you may have felt a bit overwhelmed at the end of the battle when you learned an equal number of new hiragana/words.

By default "Level 1 Capacity" is set to 7. You can now take it down to 5 which may be more manageable for some people. In other words, rather than learning 7 new words/hiragana in parallel, you should never be faced with more than 5.

Happy learning!

Lun

