Modified the algorithm of AI automatic minesweeping, now the AI has become smarter: Smart Solve will not only judge based on the marked flags on the board, but also judge according to the question mark marked by itself. A bug has been also fixed the question mark was accidentally cleared, so that now the mine and non-mine of the board was deduced as fully as possible based on adjacent blocks. Smart Solve function has also covered and surpassed the automatic right-click function, and the automatic right-click function will be temporarily retained as a weaker function.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 1 February 2023
20230201 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update