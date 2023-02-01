 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 1 February 2023

20230201 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10448276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified the algorithm of AI automatic minesweeping, now the AI has become smarter: Smart Solve will not only judge based on the marked flags on the board, but also judge according to the question mark marked by itself. A bug has been also fixed the question mark was accidentally cleared, so that now the mine and non-mine of the board was deduced as fully as possible based on adjacent blocks. Smart Solve function has also covered and surpassed the automatic right-click function, and the automatic right-click function will be temporarily retained as a weaker function.

Changed files in this update

