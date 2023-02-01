Game Server specs upgrade!

Hi everyone!

I have some exciting news to share with you. The game server has been updated to a much more powerful one, which means better performance and a smoother gaming experience for everyone in Multiplayer mode. However, due to technical reasons, it has not been possible to transfer the database to the new server.

So, for a few days, the game branch called old_public_build will be activated. This way, you'll be able to access your saved data from the old server, that it will still be online for several days, and transfer it to the new one if you'd like.

Please note that this change only affects the Multiplayer mode, and SinglePlayer mode will remain unaffected. You can access to the old_public_build branch without a password from Steam > Library > Right click on Grey Hack > Properties > Betas

I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.