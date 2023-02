Share · View all patches · Build 10448246 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

It's a pleasure for me to be here once again, bringing new free content to the game.

This time you control Jack. He needs to use his skills to save his village from a big monster. Help him find a way out.

If you can, please leave a good review on the Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1388350/Parallel/

Help me to keep bringing more levels and news. God bless you all.