Hello Revenants,

This is our first major update in several months, so there are a LOT of changes (thousands, in fact!). We've overhauled the map, added a soundtrack, and reworked the jungle system.

There will be a Beta Playtest Weekend this upcoming weekend, on February 3rd - February 5th. Join our Discord where we'd love to hear your feedback!

REVN Discord: https://discord.gg/HctYwJa