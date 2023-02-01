Hotfix Version 0.6.1

Announcement of patch updates
On 1 February 2023
- Increased the capacity of player inventory from 9 slots to 12 slots.
- Switch places between Helper and Leaderboards in the main menu.
- Add music to The Test after collecting 10 rice sack.
- Royal Bullet is easier to pick.
- Change the location of the light switch in locked rice room in Randomness Madness
- Giant FishStop trap room always had Compass and Small bell
- Fixed: FishStop can't enter some room in Randomness Madness
- Fixed: Apparition compass don't point at some FishStop
- Fixed: Treasure compass point at collected rice sack
- Fixed: Royal Bullet go through everything
- Fixed: Shadow display error
Please let me know if you find more bugs or have any suggestion.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update