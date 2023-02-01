 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape FishStop 3D update for 1 February 2023

Hotfix Version 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10448021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Announcement of patch updates
On 1 February 2023

  • Increased the capacity of player inventory from 9 slots to 12 slots.
  • Switch places between Helper and Leaderboards in the main menu.
  • Add music to The Test after collecting 10 rice sack.
  • Royal Bullet is easier to pick.
  • Change the location of the light switch in locked rice room in Randomness Madness
  • Giant FishStop trap room always had Compass and Small bell
  • Fixed: FishStop can't enter some room in Randomness Madness
  • Fixed: Apparition compass don't point at some FishStop
  • Fixed: Treasure compass point at collected rice sack
  • Fixed: Royal Bullet go through everything
  • Fixed: Shadow display error

Please let me know if you find more bugs or have any suggestion.
Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Escape FishStop 3D Content Depot 1552681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link